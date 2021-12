Tesla Model Y drivers may have trouble if the suspension knuckles cause the links to separate.

December 1, 2021 — A Tesla Model Y recall includes more than 800 model year 2020-2022 vehicles to replace the front and rear suspension knuckles that may break and cause the suspension links to separate.

A driver will have problems with stability and control if the links separate.

Tesla Model Y recall notices will be mailed January 18, 2022, and dealers will inspect and possibly replace the suspension knuckles.

Tesla Model Y owners with questions should call 877-798-3752 and use recall number SB-21-31-004.