Toyota Engine Block Heater Recall Issued in Canada

Lexus, Scion and Toyota vehicles may have block heaters that suffer short circuits and fires.

December 4, 2021 — A Toyota engine block heater recall has been announced in Canada because the block heater wiring can overheat, melt and catch fire.

The Toyota Canada block heater recall includes more than 51,000 Lexus, Toyota and Scion vehicles, and all owners are warned to immediately stop using the block heaters in these models.

2012-2013, 2016-2017 Lexus CT 200h

2013-2018 Lexus ES 300h

2007-2018 Lexus ES 350

2006 Lexus GS 300

2007-2009, 2011, 2013, 2015-2019 Lexus GS 350

2007, 2018 Lexus GS 450h

2008 Lexus GS 460

2016-2017 Lexus GS F

2010-2020 Lexus GX 460

2010 Lexus HS 250h

2016-2018 Lexus IS 200t

2006-2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2015 Lexus IS 250

2010 Lexus IS 250c

2006, 2011-2012, 2016-2017 Lexus IS 350

2013-2014 Lexus IS 350c

2008-2014 Lexus IS F

2007-2017 Lexus LS 460

2008, 2013-2014 Lexus LS 600h

2008, 2011, 2014-2017 Lexus LX 570

2015-2017 Lexus NX 200t

2015-2017 Lexus NX 300h

2015-2017 Lexus RC 350

2015-2017 Lexus RC F

2007-2018 Lexus RX 350

2008 Lexus RX 400h

2010-2014 Lexus RX 450h

2016 Scion IM

2011-2016 Scion TC

2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2015 Scion XB

2011-2014 Scion XD

2003-2019 Toyota 4Runner

2005-2007, 2010-2018 Toyota Avalon

2018-2021 Toyota C-HR

1997, 2002-2018 Toyota Camry

2007-2009, 2011-2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid

2000, 2003-2004 Toyota Celica

1998-2018, 2020-2021 Toyota Corolla

2017-2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

2000-2005 Toyota Echo

2007-2008, 2010, 2012-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2008-2019 Toyota Highlander

2006, 2012-2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2008 Toyota Land Cruiser

2003-2014 Toyota Matrix

2004-2013, 2015-2018 Toyota Prius

2012-2017 Toyota Prius c

2017 Toyota Prius Prime

2012-2013, 2015, 2017 Toyota Prius v

2001-2019 Toyota Rav4

2016-2018 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid

2008, 2010-2012, 2014-2019 Toyota Sequoia

2001, 2005-2020 Toyota Sienna

2005, 2007 Toyota Solara

2005-2019 Toyota Tacoma

1999 Toyota Tercel

2007-2021 Toyota Tundra

2009-2016 Toyota Venza

2004-2019 Toyota Yaris

According to Toyota:

"Due to insufficient consideration for thermal durability at the time of block heater applicability, certain engine models that were manufactured with an oblong block bore were recommended an inappropriate block heater shape that allowed for a gap when the block heater cartridge was inserted."

Temperatures can increase beyond what the block heater power cord insulation can handle which can cause a short-circuit and fire.

The Toyota block heater recall includes kits that were installed on certain vehicles, and others which were sold as accessories at Toyota and Lexus dealerships.

The block heater recall affects these block heater/cord part numbers:

C014003034 / PK5A408J09 / PU14000904 / C014003151 / PK5A408J13 / PU14000905 / C014000885 / PK5A489J11 / PU14000907 / C014000888 / PK5A489J22 / PU14000909 / C014000907 / PK5A410H00 / PU14000911 / C014100904 / PU14000900 / PU14000913 / C014100907 / PU14000901 / PU14003571 / C014100911 / PU14000902 / PK5A408J05 / PU1400090

According to Toyota's block heater recall documents, the automaker doesn't know how certain vehicles will be repaired. But on other vehicles a new engine block heater cannot be installed, so the owner will receive a refund of the purchase price of the engine block heater.

Owners will be contacted in January 2022 about the Toyota engine block heater recall, but Toyota can be contacted at 888-869-6828 or Lexus can be reached at 800-265-3987.

Toyota didn't announce if a U.S. block heater recall is planned.