Toyota Engine Block Heater Recall Issued in Canada

— A Toyota engine block heater recall has been announced in Canada because the block heater wiring can overheat, melt and catch fire.
The Toyota Canada block heater recall includes more than 51,000 Lexus, Toyota and Scion vehicles, and all owners are warned to immediately stop using the block heaters in these models.
- 2012-2013, 2016-2017 Lexus CT 200h
- 2013-2018 Lexus ES 300h
- 2007-2018 Lexus ES 350
- 2006 Lexus GS 300
- 2007-2009, 2011, 2013, 2015-2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2007, 2018 Lexus GS 450h
- 2008 Lexus GS 460
- 2016-2017 Lexus GS F
- 2010-2020 Lexus GX 460
- 2010 Lexus HS 250h
- 2016-2018 Lexus IS 200t
- 2006-2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2015 Lexus IS 250
- 2010 Lexus IS 250c
- 2006, 2011-2012, 2016-2017 Lexus IS 350
- 2013-2014 Lexus IS 350c
- 2008-2014 Lexus IS F
- 2007-2017 Lexus LS 460
- 2008, 2013-2014 Lexus LS 600h
- 2008, 2011, 2014-2017 Lexus LX 570
- 2015-2017 Lexus NX 200t
- 2015-2017 Lexus NX 300h
- 2015-2017 Lexus RC 350
- 2015-2017 Lexus RC F
- 2007-2018 Lexus RX 350
- 2008 Lexus RX 400h
- 2010-2014 Lexus RX 450h
- 2016 Scion IM
- 2011-2016 Scion TC
- 2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2015 Scion XB
- 2011-2014 Scion XD
- 2003-2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2005-2007, 2010-2018 Toyota Avalon
- 2018-2021 Toyota C-HR
- 1997, 2002-2018 Toyota Camry
- 2007-2009, 2011-2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2000, 2003-2004 Toyota Celica
- 1998-2018, 2020-2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2017-2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2000-2005 Toyota Echo
- 2007-2008, 2010, 2012-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
- 2008-2019 Toyota Highlander
- 2006, 2012-2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2003-2014 Toyota Matrix
- 2004-2013, 2015-2018 Toyota Prius
- 2012-2017 Toyota Prius c
- 2017 Toyota Prius Prime
- 2012-2013, 2015, 2017 Toyota Prius v
- 2001-2019 Toyota Rav4
- 2016-2018 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid
- 2008, 2010-2012, 2014-2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2001, 2005-2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2005, 2007 Toyota Solara
- 2005-2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 1999 Toyota Tercel
- 2007-2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2009-2016 Toyota Venza
- 2004-2019 Toyota Yaris
According to Toyota:
"Due to insufficient consideration for thermal durability at the time of block heater applicability, certain engine models that were manufactured with an oblong block bore were recommended an inappropriate block heater shape that allowed for a gap when the block heater cartridge was inserted."
Temperatures can increase beyond what the block heater power cord insulation can handle which can cause a short-circuit and fire.
The Toyota block heater recall includes kits that were installed on certain vehicles, and others which were sold as accessories at Toyota and Lexus dealerships.
The block heater recall affects these block heater/cord part numbers:
C014003034 / PK5A408J09 / PU14000904 / C014003151 / PK5A408J13 / PU14000905 / C014000885 / PK5A489J11 / PU14000907 / C014000888 / PK5A489J22 / PU14000909 / C014000907 / PK5A410H00 / PU14000911 / C014100904 / PU14000900 / PU14000913 / C014100907 / PU14000901 / PU14003571 / C014100911 / PU14000902 / PK5A408J05 / PU1400090
According to Toyota's block heater recall documents, the automaker doesn't know how certain vehicles will be repaired. But on other vehicles a new engine block heater cannot be installed, so the owner will receive a refund of the purchase price of the engine block heater.
Owners will be contacted in January 2022 about the Toyota engine block heater recall, but Toyota can be contacted at 888-869-6828 or Lexus can be reached at 800-265-3987.
Toyota didn't announce if a U.S. block heater recall is planned.