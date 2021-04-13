Toyota Venza Airbag Recall Involves 360,000 SUVs

Toyota Venzas have shield curtain and side airbags that may fail due to broken wires.

April 13, 2021 — A Toyota Venza airbag recall has been ordered for about 360,000 SUVs due to wires that may break in the doors.

The 2009-2015 Toyota Venzas have sensors in the driver-side front doors that are connected to the airbag control units by electrical wires.

The airbag warning light could illuminate and the sensor in the door could fail if one of the electrical wires breaks.

That will disable the driver-side curtain shield airbags along with the side airbags, leaving drivers unprotected in crash impacts.

The U.S. Toyota Venza airbag recall includes about 279,000 SUVs and a recall in Canada includes nearly 80,000 Venza vehicles.

Toyota didn't say more about the Venza airbag recall other than dealerships will replace the front door wire harnesses.

Venza owners should watch for airbag recall notices in June 2021.

To learn more about the Toyota Venza airbag recall, contact the automaker at 800-331-4331.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more is known about the Venza recall.