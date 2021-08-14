Toyota Yaris Fuel Pump Recall Involves 32,000 Cars

DENSO fuel pumps may have impellers that crack, deform and hit the pumps.

August 14, 2021 — Toyota is recalling more than 32,000 Yaris cars because the fuel pumps may fail and cause the cars to stall or fail to start.

The 2019-2020 Toyota Yaris, Toyota Yaris Hatchback and Toyota Yaris Sedan vehicles are equipped with DENSO fuel pumps with impellers that may crack.

The DENSO low-pressure fuel pumps are located in the fuel tanks, but the impellers may have been manufactured with lower density.

The impellers may have also been exposed to solvent drying for extended periods which can cause the impellers to crack.

The impellers can absorb too much fuel and deform to the point the impellers can make contact with the fuel pumps.

A Yaris driver will notice the engine running rough, illuminated warning lights, and the engine may stall and fail to start.

"As of July 29, 2021, Toyota’s best engineering judgment is that there are a total of 123 Field Technical Reports, 37 of which were confirmed (received between March 13, 2020 and July 29, 2021), and 1,432 warranty claims, 62 of which were confirmed (received between April 15, 2019 and July 29, 2021), that have been received from U.S. sources that relate or may relate to the subject fuel pump failures." — Toyota

Toyota says the majority of the claims and reports related to illuminated warning lights and engines that wouldn't start.

More than 31,300 Yaris cars are recalled in the U.S., and 881 are recalled in Canada.

Toyota expects to mail Yaris recall notices September 30, 2021, then dealerships will replace the fuel pump assemblies.

Yaris owners may contact Toyota at 800-331-4331.

Toyota's numbers for this recall are 21TB05 and 21TA05.