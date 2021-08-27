Volkswagen Taos Recall Issued For Fuel Leaks

VW says 17,700 model year 2022 Taos SUVs need inspected for faulty fuel supply connectors.

August 26, 2021 — A Volkswagen Taos recall has been announced for model year 2022 Taos SUVs at risk of fuel leaks.

More than 17,700 Taos vehicles are recalled because the fuel supply quick-connectors may detach from the fuel supply lines causing fuel leaks in the engine compartments.

Volkswagen says the problem can be caused in three different ways. The quick connectors can detach because of incorrect tolerance specifications between the quick connectors and connecting fuel supply lines.

It's also possible the quick connectors could deform, and there may be deviations in the width of the fuel line blocking rings.

The problem can cause the Taos to suddenly stall, and leaking fuel can cause an engine compartment fire, so Taos owners should be aware for fuel odors around the vehicles.

VW dealers will replace any faulty fuel supply lines and connectors once recall notices are mailed October 19, 2021.

VW Taos owners may call 800-893-5298 and refer to recall number 20DB.