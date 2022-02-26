2014 Kia Soul Airbag Recall Over Airbag Control Units

Kia recalls more than 128,000 Souls after a crash injured an occupant when the airbags failed.

February 25, 2022 — A 2014 Kia Soul airbag recall has been announced for more than 128,000 cars to keep the front airbags from failing.

The 2014 Kia Soul airbag recall is necessary because the airbag control unit may lose communication with the front impact sensors.

Kia says the condition is "rare," but if it happens the 2014 Soul front airbags will fail in a frontal crash.

In August 2019, Kia received a lawsuit alleging frontal airbag failure in a 2014 Soul that caused one injury, and the event data recorder proved the other airbags deployed but the frontal airbags failed.

The 2014 Kia Soul was inspected and engineers confirmed the "left and right front impact sensors were compromised and severed during impact-induced deformation likely resulting in loss of communication to the Airbag Control Unit from the front impact sensors early in the crash."

Kia then conducted crash testing on 2014 Souls but the front airbags deployed normally, until Kia performed additional severe crash tests and learned the front impact sensors could be severed during the crash sequence.

However, a worldwide search of 2014 Kia Soul airbag failures turned up no frontal airbag failures other than the one alleged in the lawsuit.

The recalled 2014 Kia Souls were built from July 21, 2013, through June 20, 2014.

Kia Soul airbag recall notices are expected to be mailed April 15, 2022.

If you own a 2014 Kia Soul and paid your own money for airbag control unit repairs, ask Kia about its reimbursement plan.

Owners of 2014 Kia Soul cars will need to visit dealers to update the airbag control unit software.

With questions about the 2014 Kia Soul airbag recall, owners should call 800-333-4542. The 2014 Kia Soul airbag recall reference number is SC229.