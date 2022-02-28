Audi e-tron GT Cars Recalled Twice For Different Problems

2022 Audi e-tron GT owner's manuals may be wrong, and owners may have trouble with child seats.

February 27, 2022 — Two 2022 Audi e-tron GT recalls have been announced for about 2,000 cars with two different problems.

In one recall, the owner's manuals may list the incorrect 2022 Audi e-tron GT tire pressures for more than 1,100 cars.

Audi discovered the problem in November 2021 and opened an investigation to determine why the manuals were wrong.

According to Audi, the units for the values of the tire pressure table in the owner's manual (kPa and PSI) are in the wrong columns and don't match the accurate numbers.

However, the tire pressure information on the B-pillar “Tire and Loading Information” label is correct.

Model year 2022 Audi e-tron GT cars built after December 6, 2021, have received the owner's manual insert with the corrected tire pressure table, and 2023 Audi e-tron GT cars will receive correct owner's manuals.

Audi is not aware of any complaints, warranty claims, crashes or injuries due to the mistake.

Audi e-tron GT recall notice letters are expected to be mailed April 15, 2022.

The correct tire pressure table will be provided to Audi e-tron GT customers as an insert to the vehicle owner's manuals.

Audi e-tron GT owners who have questions should contact Audi at 800-853-2834. Audi's recall reference number is 06E7.

2022 Audi e-tron GT (Child Seat Issues)

In a second 2022 Audi e-tron GT recall, more than 850 cars are recalled because the center seat belt buckle wiring harnesses may cause problems when trying to secure child seats. Audi says the wiring harnesses may block access to the right rear seat lower child seat anchors.

This can prevent a child in a car seat from being harmed in a collision.

About 160 of the recalled cars are in Canada.

Audi e-tron GT recall notices are expected to be mailed April 15, 2022, and dealers will reroute and secure the center rear seat belt buckle wiring harnesses and replace any damaged buckles.

Owners of 2022 Audi e-tron GT cars may call 800-253-2834 and refer to recall number 72M6.