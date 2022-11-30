Audi Gateway Control Module Recall Affects 50,000 Vehicles

Liquid spilled in rear seats can cause the modules to short-circuit and switch off.

November 30, 2022 — An Audi gateway control module recall involves more than 50,000 of these vehicles with modules that can shut down if liquid reaches the modules.

2020-2022 Audi S7

2020-2022 Audi S6 Sedan

2020-2022 Audi A6 allroad

2021-2022 Audi RS7

2021-2022 Audi RS6 Avant

2019-2022 Audi A7

2019-2022 Audi A6 Sedan

The Audi gateway control module is located under the rear middle seat, but spilled liquid that reaches the module can cause the module to switch off and cause internal errors. Those errors arise from short circuits within the control unit.

Audi says the vehicle can still be steered and the brakes still function, but the engine enters emergency mode which reduces engine power.

In December 2021, Audi issued a recall of Q5 vehicles to install protective covers on the gateway control modules and to seal the underbody in the area of a faulty glue bead.

Audi didn't see problems with any other model but months later learned about 46 warranty claims related to the modules. The automaker is unaware of any crash or injury reports.

Several warning messages will appear if the gateway control module shuts down, and even though several systems are displaying a malfunction, not all of these systems are affected.

Audi recall letters will be mailed January 20, 2023, and dealers will install protective covers to protect the components.

Owners may contact Audi at 800-253-2834 and use recall number 90V2.