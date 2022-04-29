BMW Recalls Vehicles For Sunroof Software Problems

BMW recalls 61,000 vehicles because the sunroof function control unit may be programmed incorrectly.

April 28, 2022 — A BMW recall has been announced for more than 61,000 of these vehicles because of problems with the sunroofs.

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (430i, 430i xDrive, M440i xDrive)

2019-2022 BMW X5 sDrive40i

2019-2022 BMW X5 xDrive40i

2019-2022 BMW X5 xDrive50i

2019-2022 BMW X5 M50i

2019-2022 BMW X5M

2021-2022 BMW X5 xdrive45e

2020-2022 BMW X6 sDrive40i

2020-2022 BMW X6 xDrive40i

2020-2022 BMW X6 xDrive50i

2020-2022 BMW X6M

2019-2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i

2019-2023 BMW X7 xDrive50i

2019-2023 BMW X7 M50i

2019-2023 BMW X7 xDrive60i

2019-2023 BMW X7 M60i

2019-2023 BMW X7M

2019-2023 BMW Alpina XB7

According to BMW, the sunroof function control unit may be programmed incorrectly and allow the sunroof to close without the key fob present inside the vehicle.

The recalled BMW vehicles are equipped with an auto-reversal / anti-trap system, but someone could be injured if the sunroof is closed without the key fob present in the vehicle.

The automaker learned of the problem in March during internal testing. Engineers determined the sunroof software was incorrect for vehicles manufactured for U.S. customers.

BMW says it has not received any crash or injury reports related to the sunroof issue.

BMW dealerships will reprogram the sunroof function control units once recall notices are mailed in June 2022.

Owners of the recalled BMW vehicles may call 800-525-7417.