Cadillac XT6 SUVs Recalled For Brake Fluid Reservoir Caps

GM recalls about 250 Cadillac XT6 vehicles that may have missing warning labels.

June 22, 2022 — A 2022 Cadillac XT6 recall of about 250 SUVs has been announced because the brake fluid reservoir caps may be missing the warning labels.

Cadillac says this is a violation of safety standards.

About 20 of the Cadillac XT6 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Cadillac XT6 recall letters are expected to be mailed July 18, 2022. Cadillac dealers will inspect the brake fluid reservoir caps and replace them if necessary.

If you own a 2022 Cadillac XT6 and want to learn more, call 800-458-8006. GM's number for this recall is N222369130.