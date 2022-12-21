Chevy Bolt EV Recall To Prevent Carpet Fires

GM recalls 140,000 Bolt EV cars to prevent seat belt pretensioners from igniting carpet fibers.

December 20, 2022 — A Chevrolet Bolt EV recall involves about 140,000 cars to prevent the carpets from catching fire after crash impacts.

The 2017-2023 Chevy Bolt EV cars are equipped with seat belt pretensioners that quickly tighten the seat belts against occupants in crashes.

But General Motors says three incidents occurred that showed the Bolt floor carpet can catch fire after the seat belt pretensioners deploy.

GM says the condition is "rare" but can cause the fibers of the carpet to ignite.

The Chevy Bolt EV recall includes about 120,000 cars in the U.S. and 20,000 in Canada. However, Chevrolet Bolt EUVs (electric utility vehicles) are not affected by the recall.

Chevrolet dealers will install foil tape under the Bolt carpet near the seat belt pretensioners and possibly install covers on the seat belt pretensioners.

GM didn't announce details, but CarComplaints.com will update this page when more details are released.

Seat Belt pretensioner fires have caused other recalls, including one from GM that involved more than 550,000 trucks, and a recall of about 2 million Ford trucks at risk of the carpet catching fire.