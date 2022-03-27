Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Fire Risk Causes Class Action Lawsuit

Owners allege 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV minivans are too dangerous to drive and park.

March 27, 2022 — A Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid fire risk has caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the minivans are dangerously defective and prone to catching fire and exploding.

The lawsuit also alleges this is something Fiat Chrysler (FCA) knew about or should have known about, yet didn't warn owners and lessees of 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Owners began filing class action lawsuits after the automaker announced a recall in February following 12 fires in 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids.

About 16,741 minivans were recalled in the U.S. even though Chrysler engineers didn't know what caused the fires, meaning they also didn't know how to repair the minivans. Pacifica Hybrid owners were warned not to charge their minivans and to make sure the vehicles aren't parked near anything flammable.

Chrysler said the 12 fires occurred when the Pacifica Hybrid minivans were shut off, and eight fires occurred while the minivans were charging. However, the automaker said it hadn't determined if there was a connection between the fires and charging.

Additionally, Chrysler said a Pacifica Hybrid fire risk recall announced in 2020 was about 12-volt battery corrosion and is allegedly not related to the latest recall.

Although Chrysler says its engineers haven't determined a root cause of the fires, the plaintiffs who filed the class action lawsuit say the 2017-2018 minivans "contain a defect in the hybrid propulsion system that can cause vehicle fires and explosions, even when the vehicles are parked with the ignition in the “off” position."

"Alarmingly to consumers, while FCA contends that the root cause of the fires is unknown, it appears overwhelmingly likely that the defect is connected to the vehicles’ high-voltage batteries used to propel the vehicles when they are operating in electric mode." — Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid fire risk lawsuit

The plaintiffs assert it is an unfair burden to force Pacifica Hybrid customers to not use the electric propulsion systems and to not park in their garages. The plaintiffs also allege some minivan owners may need to park far from their homes in order to park away from other vehicles.

The plaintiffs say they wasted their money to purchase plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that can only be operated by using the gas-powered engines.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid fire risk lawsuit was filed by these plaintiffs.

Lauren Huntington / Ohio / 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Andrew Berzanskis and Margaret Wilensky / Colorado / 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Scott Carney / California / 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Nicole and Stephen Costa / Massachusetts / 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Michael Christie / Oregon / 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Diane and David Davidson / Virginia / 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Michael Keeth / Idaho / 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Alicia Maltz and David Maltz / Massachusetts / 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Diahann Messeguer / Florida / 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Elizabeth Niemioja / Minnesota / 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

James Quattropani / New York / 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Andrew Ventura / Virginia / 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Spence Voss / Wisconsin / 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Tracy Whitman Brace / New Jersey / 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

None of the plaintiffs allege their minivans caught fire, but they argue Chrysler should pay them restitution, "recovery of the purchase price of their Affected Vehicles, or the overpayment or diminution in value of their vehicles."

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Huntington, et al., v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and The Miller Law Firm PC.