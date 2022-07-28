Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Stalling Problems Investigated

Government looks into reports that transmission malfunctions cause the minivans to stop moving.

July 28, 2022 — Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid stalling problems are the focus of a federal investigation into complaints alleging stalling events and owner complaints which said all motive power disappeared.

The 2019-2021 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) may be stalling due to transmission malfunctions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received 40 stalling complaints about 2019-2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids, and about 21,300 minivans are involved in the investigation.

NHTSA says most of the stalling incidents occurred at speeds over 25 mph and caused the minivans to become disabled.

The government also says an increase of Pacifica Hybrid stalling complaints were filed beginning in late-2021, something that certainly shouldn't occur to newer vehicles.

NHTSA further says the Pacifica Hybrid stalling problems seem to occur at highway speeds, leaving owners no choice but to tow the minivans.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid stalling problems also cause a dashboard screen message which indicates a problem with charging and an internal transmission malfunction.

NHTSA didn't announce more details, but the investigation will determine if safety defects exist and if the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans should be recalled and repaired.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Pacifica Hybrid stalling investigation.