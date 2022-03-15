Chrysler Recalls Ram 2500, Ram 3500 and Dodge Durango

Recall includes 400,000 vehicles with anti-lock braking system control module problems.

March 15, 2022 — Chrysler is recalling 2019-2022 Ram 2500, 2019-2022 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab and 2021-2022 Dodge Durango vehicles because the anti-lock braking system (ABS) control module software may prevent the electronic stability control (ESC) warning light from illuminating.

More than 400,000 vehicles are involved in the recall because the vehicles fail to comply with federal safety standards.

"The vehicle must be equipped with a telltale that provides a warning to the driver of the occurrence of one or more malfunctions that affect the generation or transmission of control or response signals in the vehicle's electronic stability control system."

About 370,400 Chrysler vehicles are recalled in the U.S., and nearly 30,000 are recalled in Canada.

Fiat Chrysler dealers will update the ABS control module software once recall notices are mailed April 29, 2022.

U.S. Dodge and Ram owners may call 800-853-1403 and use recall reference number Z20.

Chrysler owners in Canada may call 800-465-2001.

In a separate recall, Chrysler says it is also recalling 1,451 Mopar anti-lock brake system control modules that dealers will either update, repurchase or replace.