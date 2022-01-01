Chrysler to Buy Back Model Year 2022 Ram 1500 Trucks

2022 Ram 1500s may have been built with the wrong HVAC systems.

January 1, 2022 — Chrysler is recalling 22 model year 2022 Ram 1500 trucks that will be repurchased by the automaker because the trucks may have been built with the wrong heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

This can cause the windshield defrosting and defogging systems to fail and cause visibility problems for drivers.

Fiat Chrysler mailed Ram 1500 recall notices yesterday with instructions about a buyback of the trucks.

If you own a 2022 Ram 1500 and have questions, call 800-853-1403 and ask about Ram 1500 recall number Y88.