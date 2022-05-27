Dodge Durangos and Jeep Grand Cherokees Recalled

Chrysler recalls more than 1,300 Dodge and Jeep vehicles that may lose drive power.

May 26, 2022 — Chrysler is recalling more than 1,300 SUVs because they could suddenly stop moving forward while driving.

Recalled are 2021 Dodge Durango, 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK, 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021-2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles equipped with 3.6L engines.

Fiat Chrysler says the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves may stick open and cause an unexpected loss of drive power.

EGR valve recall notices should be mailed June 17, 2022, and dealers will need to replace the exhaust gas recirculation valve assemblies.

Dodge and Jeep owners may call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and use recall number Z31.