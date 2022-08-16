Drivers May Need Training to (Correctly) Use Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Researchers find being trained on the use of adaptive cruise control was better than 'self-taught'

August 16, 2022 — Owners of vehicles equipped with adaptive cruise control and who use the technology often may believe they are "self-taught experts" with the technology.

But the latest research says these so-called experts may not know as much as they think they do, especially compared to vehicle owners who have received hands-on training.

According to a study conducted by researchers at the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, even after six months of use the vehicle owners lacked the knowledge to have a strong grasp of the technology.

The study focused on adaptive cruise control, one of the most prevalent advanced driver assistance systems in newer vehicles.

Adaptive cruise control assists with acceleration and braking to maintain a driver-selected gap to the car in front.

Researchers recruited 39 experienced drivers between the ages of 25 and 65, each who had purchased a vehicle equipped with adaptive cruise control within the previous six weeks and the technology was not present on any vehicle they previously owned.

Researchers assessed each driver at the start of the study and several times during the first six months.

Within the first six months of using adaptive cruise control, many drivers did show an improved understanding of the system’s limitations. However, those same drivers showed limited knowledge compared to a separate group who received "short but extensive instruction on the system."

“Our research finds that drivers who attempt the ‘self-taught’ approach to an advanced driver-assistance system might not fully master its entire capabilities. In contrast, drivers who have adequate training are able to effectively use the vehicle technology.” — Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

Showing that drivers would be better off by receiving at least short-term training, AAA researchers determined some drivers believed adaptive cruise control would react to stationary objects in their lane.

Some drivers were also convinced the systems would help keep the vehicles in their lanes, and certain drivers falsely believed the systems worked in all weather conditions.

Researchers also found what they call a "disturbing emergence of a small, overconfident group of drivers who falsely believed their time behind the wheel gave them expertise with the system."

According to AAA, this "potentially dangerous sub-group of over-confident drivers" failed to grasp the workings of adaptive cruise control yet "were highly self-assured in their knowledge."

Researchers say this is a problem that demands more study.