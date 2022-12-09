FCA Recalls Dodge Chargers and Dodge Durangos

Chrysler recalls 5,800 vehicles with gear shifters that may not stay in the DRIVE positions.

December 9, 2022 — A Fiat Chrysler (FCA) gear shifter recall affects more than 5,800 model year 2022 Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango vehicles equipped with shifter assemblies that were not properly heat-treated.

The mistakes can prevent the gear shifter from correctly engaging the DRIVE position and could cause the shifter to move out of position.

A Chrysler driver may notice a bent or misaligned shifter lever or difficulty selecting gears.

The Dodge vehicles were built between February 9 and June 30, 2022.

FCA says there have been no crashes, injuries, warranty claims or field reports.

Chrysler expects to mail gear shifter recall letters January 12, 2023, and dealerships will replace the Charger and Durango gear shifter assemblies.

Dodge Durango and Dodge Charger owners with questions should call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number ZB3.