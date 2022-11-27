FCA Recalls Ram 1500, Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler

Chrysler recalls more than 3,200 vehicles because the seat belt pretensioners could fail.

November 27, 2022 — A Chrysler seat belt retractor recall involves more than 3,200 model year 2022 Ram 1500, 2022 Jeep Gladiator and 2021 Jeep Wrangler vehicles.

The front seat pretensioners could fail because the seat belt retractors may have faulty welded micro gas generators.

Fiat Chrysler opened an investigation in May to look at front seat belt assemblies in 2021-2022 Ram 1500, Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler vehicles.

The problem was traced to a supplier which had made mistakes with maintenance of a friction welder used on the Chrysler seat belt retractor assemblies. FCA engineers performed tests which indicated a vehicle occupant may not be protected in a crash.

Chrysler is unaware of any reports of complaints, warranty claims, crashes or injuries related to the pretensioners.

FCA owners should watch for recall letters in December 2022. Dealerships will need to replace the front seat belt retractors.

Owners of the recalled 2022 Ram 1500, 2022 Jeep Gladiator and 2021 Jeep Wrangler vehicles may call the automaker at 800-853-1403.

Chrysler's seat belt retractor recall number is Z95.