Ford Class Action Lawsuit Filed After 16 Engine Fires

Class action alleges 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs are too dangerous to drive.

June 9, 2022 — A Ford class action lawsuit alleges 2021 Ford Expedition and 2021 Lincoln Navigator SUVs are too dangerous to drive after Ford reported at least 16 engine compartment fires.

Those engine fires can occur while the SUVs are shut off, while parked but with the engines running and even while the vehicles are driven.

The Ford class action lawsuit was filed after the automaker announced a recall of 39,000 model year 2021 Ford Expedition and 2021 Lincoln Navigator SUVs, with owners told to park in safe areas outside until the vehicles are repaired.

According to the engine fire recall, Ford opened an investigation in March following eight engine compartment fires on 2021 Ford Expeditions.

Engineers found six of the Expedition and Navigator fires originated on the passenger-side rear engine compartment areas while the SUVs were parked and shut down.

By May 12, Ford knew of 16 engine compartment fires on 2021 Expeditions and 2021 Lincoln Navigators, with 14 of those fires that occurred on rental vehicles from various companies and locations.

According to the Ford class action lawsuit, recall documents reveal 12 of the 16 fires occurred when the SUVs were parked and turned off, one occurred while the vehicle was parked with the engine running and three fires occurred while driving.

This is something that just shouldn't happen to any vehicle, but especially not a 2021 model. And although Ford engineers have tried to find the root cause of the fires, the automaker said when the SUVs were recalled a cause of the fires had not been determined.

However, Ford did determine all the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were built December 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021.

In addition to the known fires, one consumer says they suffered burns.

The class action lawsuit alleges a "vehicle that cannot be driven without an unreasonable fire risk and cannot be parked or stored in or near the owner’s residence is not fit for its ordinary purpose."

The plaintiffs say Ford doesn't inform owners and lessees of what to do if there is no place outside to park the SUVs or what is even meant by parking a "safe" distance away from anything that could catch fire.

The Ford class action alleges Ford should do the right thing and offer every customer a full buyback of their SUV based on the Blue Book value on the day before the engine compartment fire recall was announced.

At the least, Ford should allegedly offer loaner SUVs to Expedition and Navigator customers while the vehicles are stored until Ford can repair them.

According to the class action lawsuit, not only has Ford failed to find what is causing the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator engine compartment fires, the automaker also hasn't instructed customers to stop driving their dangerous SUVs.

"On information and belief, some owners—justified in their unwillingness to play Russian roulette with their vehicles—are selling or trading them in at greatly reduced prices because of Ford’s conduct." — Ford class action lawsuit

The Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator lawsuit was filed by these plaintiffs.

Jessica Stahlman / Florida / 2021 Ford Expedition

Jeremy Sessler / New York / 2021 Lincoln Navigator

Ronald Smith / North Carolina / 2021 Lincoln Navigator

The Ford lawsuit says owners and lessees should be reimbursed the purchase prices of their Ford and Lincoln SUVs, or receive restitution for overpaying for their vehicles.

The Ford class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Stahlman, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman, and the Miller Law Firm PC.