Ford Diesel Fuel Pump Lawsuit Filed in South Carolina

Ford class action lawsuit alleges Bosch CP4 diesel fuel pumps create metal shavings.

December 31, 2022 — A Ford diesel fuel pump lawsuit alleges 2011-present 6.7L Power Stroke trucks leased or purchased in South Carolina contain defective high-pressure CP4 fuel pumps supplied by Bosch.

According to the diesel fuel pump class action lawsuit, the CP4 diesel pumps cause metal shavings to contaminate the fuel systems.

Ford allegedly concealed the fuel pump defects caused by an unstable design that causes metal parts to rub against each other starting the first day the diesel trucks are in operation.

The friction allegedly causes the metal shavings which lead to complete 6.7L Power Stroke engine failures.

The plaintiff asserts the metal shavings can be caused by any type of diesel fuel. But U.S. diesel fuel is allegedly completely incompatible with the CP4 fuel pumps.

U.S. diesel fuel allegedly ruins the CP4 fuel pump because of a lack of lubrication. The CP4 fuel pump uses diesel fuel for lubrication, but the class action contends the Bosch pumps cannot handle diesel fuel in the U.S.

"Since standard U.S. diesel fuel is not sufficiently lubricious, the pump is unable to protect itself when operating under anything less than pristine conditions. The wear on the cam and rollers is therefore accelerated, producing an even greater number of tiny metal shavings that disperse throughout the high-pressure fuel injection system." — Ford diesel fuel pump lawsuit

The plaintiff alleges the metal shavings cause blocked fuel injectors and failed engines that can cost $10,000 to repair. But the fuel pump class action alleges nothing will be fixed because the same allegedly defective fuel pump is used as a replacement.

Fuel pump failure can allegedly begin as soon as the truck is purchased and can allegedly cause the truck to shut off the first day.

According to the Ford fuel pump lawsuit, there are many ways the fuel pump can damage the engine, including:

Over-fueling, which decreases fuel economy

Broken injector tips

Fuel spray hitting the cylinder wall, causing dilution of the lube oil, which damages the engine

Over-heating of cylinders causing wear damage to the cylinders

Melted or twisted pistons

Damaged exhaust valves

Damaged turbochargers

Hydraulic lock

Damaged cylinder heads

Damaged exhaust manifolds

Increases in harmful emissions

Ford allegedly blames owners for the fuel pump problems, even when the trucks are still under their warranties.

The South Carolina Ford diesel fuel pump lawsuit was filed by Keith T. Williams who purchased a new 2017 Ford F-250 Power Stroke diesel (Platinum) in April 2017.

The Ford diesel fuel pump lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Keith T. Williams v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, the Miller Law Firm, P.C., and McGowan, Hood, Felder & Phillips LLC.