Ford Driveshaft Recall Includes F-250 and F-350

More than 247,000 Super Duty trucks need to be checked for loose underbody insulators.

February 25, 2022 — A Ford driveshaft recall includes more than 247,000 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks equipped with gasoline engines and aluminum driveshafts.

The 2017-2022 Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks may have underbody heat and noise insulators that may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshafts, damaging and breaking the driveshafts.

The trucks with gasoline engines have passenger-side underbody thermal/acoustic insulators which use two push pins and a pressure sensitive adhesive.

According to Ford, the problem is caused by the adhesion of the heat and noise insulators, a problem that caused Ford to recall 184,000 model year 2021-2022 F-150 trucks in December 2021.

Ford is aware of 40 reports received from July 28, 2017, through November 15, 2021, alleging broken aluminum driveshafts potentially related to sagging passenger-side underbody insulators.

Truck owners may notice a loose underbody insulator or they may hear a rattling, clicking or clunking noise due to a loose underbody insulator contacting the driveshaft. A Ford driver may also see marking or scoring of the driveshaft.

Ford is not aware of any crash or injury reports caused by the F-250 and F-350 driveshafts.

The automaker says the passenger-side underbody thermal/acoustic insulators were removed from production and replaced with under-carpet thermal patches.

Ford driveshaft recall notices are expected to be mailed April 4, 2022, and dealers will inspect and repair any damaged driveshafts. Dealers will also properly attach the underbody insulators.

Ford F-250 and Ford F-350 truck owners who have questions should call 866-436-7332 and use driveshaft recall number 22S09.