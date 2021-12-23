Ford F-150 Driveshaft Recall Issued Over Insulators

Ford recalls more than 184,000 trucks with heat insulators that may loosen and break the driveshafts

December 23, 2021 — A Ford F-150 driveshaft recall includes more than 184,000 model year 2021-2022 trucks that may be equipped with underbody heat and noise insulators that may loosen.

The loose parts can hit the aluminum driveshaft and break it, causing a loss of drive power. And a driver could lose control of the Ford F-150 if the broken driveshaft contacts the road.

Additionally, a parked F-150 with a fractured driveshaft may cause the truck to roll away.

Ford says the problem is faulty adhesion of the heat and noise insulators to the underbody of the F-150.

A Ford F-150 driver may hear a clicking, rattle or clunking noise if an insulator comes loose, and it's also possible to see a loose insulator. A check of the driveshaft may show marks on the driveshaft.

This recall won't be good news for 2021 Ford F-150 owners because a different F-150 driveshaft recall was announced in June for detached driveshafts in 2021 Ford F-150 trucks.

Ford dealers will ensure the F-150 underbody insulators (ML3B-1611205-AC, ML3B-1611205-BA, ML3B-1611204-AD, ML3B-1611204-BB) are properly attached, and damaged driveshafts will be repaired by technicians.

Ford F-150 driveshaft recall notices will be mailed January 31, 2022.

Ford F-150 truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to driveshaft recall number 21S56.