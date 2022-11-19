Ford F-150 Windshield Wiper Recall Issued Over Motors

— A Ford F-150 windshield wiper recall involves more than 556,000 trucks equipped with windshield wiper motors that may fail and make the wipers useless.
The 2021-2022 Ford F-150 windshield wiper recall is an expansion of a March wiper motor recall of more than 157,000 F-150 trucks.
According to Ford:
"The primary causal factors that led to inoperative or poorly performing wipers are wiper motor integrated circuit board damage due to high transient voltage spikes and poor-quality wiper motor electrical terminals." — Ford
Ford issued the March windshield wiper motor recall after finding a pattern of motor failures in trucks built from January 8, 2020, through March 22, 2021. Ford then monitored F-150 trucks built after March 22, 2021, and at first found a low rate of windshield wiper failures.
But beginning in August 2022 Ford noticed an increasing trend of wiper motor failures in the F-150 trucks and federal safety regulators contacted Ford about complaints.
In October 2022 the automaker found the 10 years/150,000 miles rate was predicted to be approximately 5% for trucks manufactured from March 23, 2021, and August 8, 2022.
Ford says it is unaware of any crash or injury reports caused by failed Ford F-150 windshield wipers.
The Ford F-150 windshield wiper motor recall also includes 103,076 trucks in Canada.
Ford F-150 windshield wiper recall letters will be mailed January 3, 2023. Ford dealers will replace the front F-150 windshield wiper motors.
If you own a 2021-2022 Ford F-150 truck and have questions about the windshield wiper motor recall, please call 866-436-7332.
Ford's F-150 windshield wiper recall reference number is 22S71.