Ford F-150 Windshield Wiper Recall Issued Over Motors

Ford recalls 556,000 trucks, an expansion of an earlier recall to replace faulty wiper motors.

November 18, 2022 — A Ford F-150 windshield wiper recall involves more than 556,000 trucks equipped with windshield wiper motors that may fail and make the wipers useless.

The 2021-2022 Ford F-150 windshield wiper recall is an expansion of a March wiper motor recall of more than 157,000 F-150 trucks.

According to Ford:

"The primary causal factors that led to inoperative or poorly performing wipers are wiper motor integrated circuit board damage due to high transient voltage spikes and poor-quality wiper motor electrical terminals." — Ford

Ford issued the March windshield wiper motor recall after finding a pattern of motor failures in trucks built from January 8, 2020, through March 22, 2021. Ford then monitored F-150 trucks built after March 22, 2021, and at first found a low rate of windshield wiper failures.

But beginning in August 2022 Ford noticed an increasing trend of wiper motor failures in the F-150 trucks and federal safety regulators contacted Ford about complaints.

In October 2022 the automaker found the 10 years/150,000 miles rate was predicted to be approximately 5% for trucks manufactured from March 23, 2021, and August 8, 2022.

Ford says it is unaware of any crash or injury reports caused by failed Ford F-150 windshield wipers.

The Ford F-150 windshield wiper motor recall also includes 103,076 trucks in Canada.

Ford F-150 windshield wiper recall letters will be mailed January 3, 2023. Ford dealers will replace the front F-150 windshield wiper motors.

If you own a 2021-2022 Ford F-150 truck and have questions about the windshield wiper motor recall, please call 866-436-7332.

Ford's F-150 windshield wiper recall reference number is 22S71.