Ford Gear Shifter Bushing Recall Affects 3.3 Million Vehicles

Recall includes Ford Escape, C-Max, Fusion, Edge and Transit Connect vehicles.

June 15, 2022 — A Ford gear shifter cable bushing recall involves more than 3.3 million of these vehicles at risk of rolling away even when shifted into PARK.

2013-2019 Ford Escape

2013-2018 Ford C-Max

2013-2016 Ford Fusion

2013-2021 Ford Transit Connect

2015-2018 Ford Edge

In addition to the rollaway danger, Ford says a damaged or missing bushing may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear.

The problematic parts are Hilex Hytrel 4556 shifter cable bushings that have caused Ford issues in the past (here and here).

According to Ford, vehicles not included in previous recalls were suffering problems with the bushings. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also notified Ford about shifter problems, although Ford says the failure claim rates remained low.

Ford also says the projected failure rate was low, but a recall was issued to include all vehicles equipped with Hilex Hytrel 4556 shifter cable bushings.

Even though several recalls have been issued, Ford says it doesn't know the root cause of the defect. But engineers believe the bushing may fail due to damage from heat and humidity.

If the Ford ignition is on, the instrument panel will show the correct transmission gear state but it may not match the gear shift lever position. The driver may also notice the problem if they attempt to shift to the intended gear and the vehicle responds differently than intended.

And once the vehicle is shut off with the gear shift lever in PARK, the transmission may not be in PARK which will prevent the engine from starting.

Between April 29, 2015, and March 31, 2022, Ford had received 1,630 warranty reports and 233 complaints about the bushings.

"Ford is aware of 6 reports alleging property damage and 4 reports alleging an injury potentially related to this concern, from the population of vehicles included in this recall." — Ford

More than 394,000 of the Ford vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Ford expects to mail shifter cable bushing recall letters June 27, 2022.

Ford dealers will replace the shifter bushings and add protective caps over the shift cable bushings.

According to Ford, the replacement bushings are made from a different grade material that uses a heat stabilizer. And the cap added to the bushing will allegedly help to protect against contaminates.

Ford owners with questions should call 866-436-7332. Ford's gear shifter bushing recall number is 22S43.