Ford Label Problems Cause Truck and Van Recall

Safety certification labels are missing the tire size, rim type and tire pressure values.

June 13, 2022 — Ford is recalling nearly 6,000 vehicles equipped with safety certification labels that are missing the tire size, rim type and tire pressure values for both the front and rear axles.

The recalled Ford vehicles include these models in the U.S. and Canada.

2022 Ford F-250

2022 Ford F-350

2022 Ford F-450

2022 Ford F-550

2022 Ford F-600

2023 Ford E-Series

2016 Ford E-Series

2017 and 2019 Ford F-450

2021 Ford F-350

2021 Ford Transit

In addition to the danger of not knowing the correct tire pressure, rim size, etc., the labels violate federal safety standards.

Ford first got notice of the label problem from an upfitter, and Ford learned the problem affects vehicles with gross vehicle weight ratings of over and under 10,000 pounds. But federal safety standards require the tire size and rim information to be displayed on the labels for non-passenger cars of less than 10,000 pounds.

Those standards also require the tire size, recommended cold inflation pressure and rim size to be displayed on either the safety certification label or TREAD label for a vehicle greater than 10,000 pounds.

The automaker blames the problem on a software change at the label supplier’s printing facility.

Ford says it isn't aware of any crash or injury reports.

Ford recall letters are expected to be mailed June 27, 2022, and dealerships will replace the labels.

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and use recall reference number 22C09.