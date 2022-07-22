Ford Mustang Mach-E Class Action Lawsuit Follows Recall

Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs can lose power and shut off from overheated battery contactors.

July 22, 2022 — A Ford Mustang Mach-E class action lawsuit alleges serious battery problems can cause the SUVs to lose power and shut down.

And instead of providing a real remedy, Ford allegedly offers a fix that only degrades the battery charging and motive power.

Pennsylvania plaintiff Amber Sulligan purchased her first Mustang Mach-E in April 2021 and also ordered two 2022 Mach-E SUVs for future delivery.

One of the Mustang Mach-E vehicles arrived in February 2022, and the plaintiff traded in her 2021 Mach-E and took possession of the 2022 Mach-E.

"Plaintiff’s second 2022 Mach-E arrived in May 2022, Plaintiff picked up and drove the car on a couple of local trips, but upon receiving the recall notice, she returned it to the dealership and it has sat on their lot ever since, due to the Shutdown Defect." — Ford Mustang Mach-E class action lawsuit

According to the plaintiff, her and her husband are now concerned about driving the Mach-E because it may shut down. And since Ford issued a Mustang Mach-E recall for the problem, the plaintiff has limited the use of the Mach-E because the dealer wouldn't provide a loaner vehicle.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Recall

Ford recalled 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E SUVs in June due to a risk of the vehicles stranding customers. Ford says the battery main contactors can overheat from direct current fast charging or during repeated wide open accelerator pedal use.

Electrical arcing and deformed contact surfaces can cause the electric relay switch to remain open or cause the relay switch to weld closed from heat, leaving the Mustang Mach-E without drive power.

Ford told the government the problem was discovered in April and at least 286 warranty claims had been filed in the U.S.

Ford told Mustang Mach-E owners a software update could fix the problem, but the Mustang Mach-E class action lawsuit alleges the fix isn't a fix at all.

"And while Ford now admits that the Mustang Mach-E has a serious safety defect that can cause in-operation power loss and shutdown, it has chosen not to design or issue a bona fide fix, but rather to degrade the charging and motive power of the Mustang Mach-E so that its defectively designed high-voltage battery main contactors do not overheat and fail." — Ford Mustang Mach-E class action lawsuit

The plaintiff says Ford hasn't offered to reimburse Mustang Mach-E owners or provide alternative transportation as customers continue to pay monthly loan and insurance payments.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Amber Sulligan, v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and The Miller Law Firm PC.