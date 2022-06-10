Ford Mustangs Recalled For Backup Light and Camera Failures

Ford recalls 29,000 Mustangs following at least 200 warranty claims.

June 10, 2022 — A Ford Mustang recall has been announced for nearly 29,000 cars equipped with 5.0L engines and manual transmissions.

The powertrain control modules may send out fault signals by mistake and cause failures of the backup cameras, backup lights and the driver-assist features.

According to Ford, 2019-2020 Mustangs need updates to the powertrain control module software to keep the backup cameras and lights working, in addition to preventing the loss of traction control, forward collision warning, blind spot warning and cross traffic indicator systems.

"In some unique driving scenarios or vehicle conditions, including clutch slip causing incorrect ratio, extended reverse driving due to miscalibration of odd/even shift gates, and customer modifications, a mismatch between the gear position sensor signal and the estimated gear calculation might be detected by the PCM [powertrain control module] resulting in a degraded signal state." — Ford Mustang recall documents

A Mustang driver may see a warning light activate and a message about which features have failed.

In July 2020, Ford engineers notices increased warranty claims related to 5-liter manual gear position sensors that caused the backup lights and rearview cameras to fail.

Engineers opened an investigation but closed it when Ford said the incident rate was low. So the automaker decided to monitor the field for any increase in warranty claims which caused Ford to reopen the investigation in April 2022.

As of March 25, more than 100 Mustang warranty claims have been filed regarding failures of backup cameras and reverse lights. Another 94 warranty claims were filed related to traction control, forward collision warning, blind spot warning and cross traffic indicator failures.

Ford didn't announce how many claims have been received to date, but the automaker says it is unaware of any crash or injury reports.

About 3,500 of the recalled Ford Mustangs are in Canada.

Ford expects to mail Mustang recall notices June 13, 2022.

Ford Mustang owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about Mustang recall number 22S37.