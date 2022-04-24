Ford Recalls 2022 F-150 Trucks For Steering Column Problems

Ford recalls more than 19,000 F-150s with power-adjustable telescoping steering columns.

April 24, 2022 — Ford has trouble with more than 19,000 model year 2022 F-150 trucks equipped with power-adjustable telescoping steering columns.

Ford says the F-150 steering column connector wiring may be too short and could be damaged if the steering column is fully extended.

This could prevent the telescoping steering column from moving as intended in a crash. Specifically, the steering column may not collapse as intended in a crash.

Ford learned of an issue in February regarding damaged steering column squib connector wires. A search of field data found reports about 2022 Ford F-150s that had their airbag warning lights illuminate.

Engineers found this can be a symptom of damaged steering column wiring.

Ford technicians had also filed repair reports indicating dealerships fixed the problem by installing new steering column pigtail harnesses and connectors.

Ford also noticed an increase in warranty claims that by April 5 had reached 69 warranty reports.

According to Ford, it isn't aware of any crash or injury reports related to the steering column wiring.

Ford F-150 steering column recall letters are expected to be mailed May 9, 2022. Dealers will inspect and repair the telescoping steering column wiring harnesses.

Owners of 2022 Ford F-150 trucks may call the automaker at 866-436-7332. Ford's steering column recall number is 22S24.