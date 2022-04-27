Ford Recalls F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty Trucks

Ford trucks could roll away if washers in the transmissions fall apart.

April 26, 2022 — A Ford Super Duty truck recall involves more than 23,000 vehicles at risk of transmission problems that could cause the trucks to roll away.

Recalled are 2020 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks equipped with 6.7L diesel engines.

According to Ford, the pinion thrust washer within the 10R140 transmission planetary four carrier assembly can disintegrate and cause metallic debris to contaminate the gearset and damage the gear teeth.

The metallic debris can also get lodged in the transmission’s mechanical park pawl mechanism and prevent the Ford truck from holding PARK.

Ford began receiving reports in January about 2020 Super Duty trucks equipped with 6.7L diesel engines. Ford and the supplier investigated the problem and determined the first known report of a broken P4 thrust washer which caused gearset damage and a roll-in-PARK condition was received on December 8, 2020.

Ford also says as of March 15, at least 66 reports had been filed about broken thrust washers.

A driver may notice "harsh shifting, a grinding, groaning, or popping noise. Additionally, a malfunction indicator light may illuminate, and customers may experience a possible loss of motive power depending upon the extent of damage to the P4 gear teeth."

The 2020 Super Duty trucks were built in Kentucky between October 1, 2019, and September 21, 2020, and in Ohio from October 30, 2019, through July 23, 2020.

Ford Super Duty truck recall notices are expected to be mailed May 30, 2022, and Ford dealers will replace a gearset inside the transmission.

Ford Super Duty owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and use recall reference number 22S22.