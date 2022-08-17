Ford Recalls Maverick Trucks Over Side Curtain Airbags

About 65,000 Mavericks need their front side curtain airbag modules replaced.

Although Ford is still investigating the root cause of the problem, the automaker does know the trucks are in violation of federal safety standards.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford in June following a compliance audit on a 2022 Ford Maverick.

"The displacement results for the front lower primary target was 111.9 mm which exceeds the federal regulation of 100 mm. Ford’s certification test from December 2020 indicates a displacement of 82.5 – 88.4 mm which meets the regulation of 100 mm and the Ford Acceptance Criteria (FAC) of 93.1 m." — NHTSA

Additional tests conducted by Ford on 2022 Maverick trucks didn't help engineers determine the root cause of the airbag problems.

According to Ford, there are no crash or injury reports relating to the airbags.

Ford Maverick recall letters will be mailed September 22, 2022, and dealerships will replace both front side curtain airbag modules.

Ford Maverick owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 22C20.