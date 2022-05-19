Ford Recalls Super Duty Trucks Over Steering Wheel Clock Springs

Ford recalls 310,000 F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks for airbag failures.

May 19, 2022 — Ford is recalling more than 310,000 model year 2016 F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks to replace the steering wheel clock springs.

According to Ford, the driver-side airbag may fail if dust builds up in the steering wheel clock springs and disconnects the electrical connections.

Ford learned of a problem in October 2021 when a Super Duty steering wheel clock spring warranty claim was reviewed after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford.

NHTSA had received reports related to either the clock springs or the steering column control modules. Engineers determined simple dust particles could cause the electrical problems that cause airbag failures.

Engineers also discovered the symptoms are progressive and begin with popping and clicking noise.

If dust contaminates the clock spring, it could cause increased friction of the internal ribbon cable that rotates with the steering wheel, causing a disconnection of some or all the ribbon circuits.

A disconnected ribbon can break the electrical connection to the front driver's airbag and activate the airbag warning light. The airbag will fail to deploy in a crash.

A Ford driver may notice a popping or clicking sound inside the steering wheel, loss of illumination and function of switches on the steering wheel and the horn may fail to operate.

Ford says the F-Series steering wheel clock springs were introduced into production in December 2014 for model year 2016 trucks.

The steering wheel clock spring recall affects 153,307 Ford F-250s, 98,765 Ford F-350s, 21,113 Ford F-450s and 37,018 Ford F-550 trucks in the U.S.

Ford says it is unaware of any crash or injury reports.

Ford Super Duty truck recall notices are expected to be mailed July 5, 2022.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel clock springs in the 2016 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks.

Ford truck owners may call the automaker at 866-436-7332. Ford's recall reference number is 22S35.