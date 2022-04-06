Ford Recalls Transit Connect Vans For Loose Windshields

Ford recalls 40,000 Transit and Transit Connect vans for two problems.

April 5, 2022 — Ford has announced two recalls for Transit Connect and Transit vans.

A Ford Transit Connect windshield recall involves nearly 40,000 vans with windshields that may have been installed with inadequate adhesion, a problem that could allow the windshields to detach from the vans.

The recall affects model year 2016 and model year 2020 Transit Connects following at least 360 warranty claims and nearly 400 field reports related to loose or detached windshields.

In July 2019, Ford was receiving an increase in field claims on 2016-2018 Transit Connect windshield water leaks, wind noise and loose windshields. However, no owners said the windshields detached from the vans.

Engineers found most of the claims and complaints were associated with minor wind noise and water leaks caused by urethane adhesion problems.

But engineers didn't see any safety-related problems and decided to monitor any further incidents.

Ford noticed an increase in warranty claims in September 2021 related to loose and leaking windshields in 2020 Transit Connects, and the symptoms occurred about 12 months into first use of the vans.

However, there were still no detached windshields, and Ford is unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the windshields.

Ford Transit Connect owners will receive windshield recall letters in April 2022, and dealers will inspect and possibly remove and properly reinstall the windshields.

Ford Transit Connect owners with questions should call the automaker at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this loose windshield recall is 22S20.

2022 Ford Transit Recall

In a separate recall of more than 300 Transit vans, Ford dealers need to update image software related to the backup cameras.

According to Ford, the "image processing module for the 360-degree camera system may not process the image from the rearview camera under certain rear loading vehicle conditions."

Ford Transit recall letters will be mailed April 25, 2022.

Ford Transit owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and use recall number 22S16.