Ford Roof Class Action Lawsuit Includes Super Duty Trucks

Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty occupants are allegedly at risk of crushed roofs.

September 15, 2022 — A Ford roof class action lawsuit alleges 1999-2016 Super Duty roofs are defective in about 5 million F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 trucks.

According to the lawsuit, the Ford Super Duty roofs are too weak to handle rollover crashes, leading to crushed roofs that injure or kill occupants.

The Ford roof class action lawsuit follows a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford in a wrongful death lawsuit alleging a Georgia couple were killed due to a defective 2002 Ford F-250 roof.

Included in the class action lawsuit are:

"All persons or entities who purchased or leased model year 1999-2016 Ford SuperDuty vehicle, including the F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550."

The Ford roof class action lawsuit was filed by California plaintiff Steven Beck who purchased a new Ford F-350 Super Duty truck in June 2015.

The plaintiff doesn't allege his truck suffered any roof problems, but he says he is "concerned about driving the Roof-Crush Defect Vehicle because he no longer feels safe in it for fear of what could happen if the vehicle were to be involved in a rollover accident."

"Plaintiff would not have purchased a Roof-Crush Defect Vehicle if he had been aware of the Roof-Crush Defect." — Ford roof lawsuit

The plaintiff asserts Ford knew about the roofs when the trucks were first sold but failed to warn customers about the alleged defects.

According to the class action lawsuit, 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty trucks share the PHN-131 design platform, but Ford allegedly reduced the strength of the roofs to save money during production.

Based on court documents in the Hill v. Ford case, there have been 162 lawsuits and 83 similar incidents of crushed roofs on 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty trucks.

The roof class action alleges owners and lessees are forced to drive trucks that aren't safe to drive.

The Ford roof class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Steven Beck v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and the Miller Law Firm PC.