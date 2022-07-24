Ford Super Duty Emissions Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed

Ford F-250 and F-350 diesel trucks are allegedly equipped with emissions defeat devices.

July 23, 2022 — A Ford Super Duty emissions class action lawsuit has been dismissed after truck owners claimed in 2018 about excess nitrogen oxide emissions from illegal defeat devices.

The class action lawsuit involves 2011-2017 Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks equipped with 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engines.

Ford advertised the trucks as "clean diesel" vehicles that reduced nitrogen oxides by as much as 80% compared to previous models.

But the lawsuit alleges the diesel trucks emit more nitrogen oxide emissions that gasoline versions.

The plaintiffs claim the levels are so high they violate standards put in place by the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the class action, Ford placed the selective catalytic reduction in front of the diesel particulate filters, which is allegedly opposite of how things should have been done.

In addition, allegedly the only way advertised fuel economy and towing capacity can be reached is by manipulating the emissions controls while driving. This allegedly occurs only during real-world driving but not when the trucks are tested in lab settings.

The Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks allegedly contain emissions defeat devices typically hidden in software for the engine control modules.

Ford allegedly accomplished this by conspiring with parts supplier Bosch to conceal the illegal diesel defeat devices. The impact to the environment is drastic because emissions can allegedly exceed standards by to up 50 times when pulling a trailer.

Ford Super Duty Emissions Lawsuit Dismissed

Court documents don't go into much detail, but after four years in court, the plaintiffs said they were not going forward with the class action.

More than 25 named plaintiffs dropped their claims and the federal judge dismissed the case.

But court documents don't indicate if any of the named plaintiffs reached a settlement with Ford.