Ford Water Pump Lawsuit Certified in Canada

Ford water pump lawsuit alleges pump failures cause engine damage and injuries.

January 30, 2022 — A Ford water pump lawsuit has been certified as a class action after three plaintiffs alleged water pump failures caused engine damage and injuries.

According to the Ford water pump lawsuit court documents:

"You are included in this lawsuit if you are in Canada and, while you owned or leased one of the Vehicles on or before June 8, 2021, had a water pump that failed, and: (a) the Vehicle sustained damage; or (b) the Vehicle sustained damage and you suffered personal injury."

2007-2018 Ford Edge

2011-2019 Ford Explorer

2009-2019 Ford Flex

2010-2012 Ford Fusion Sport

2011-2012 Ford Fusion

2013-2019 Ford Police Interceptor (Taurus)

2013-2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility (Explorer)

2008-2019 Ford Taurus

2008-2009 Ford Taurus X

2009-2016 Lincoln MKS

2017-2020 Lincoln Continental

2010-2019 Lincoln MKT

2007-2018 Lincoln MKX

2007-2016 Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ

2008-2009 Mercury Sable

The Ford water pump class action lawsuit was filed by Kimberley Carter, Keith Halliday and Deonarine Phagoo, all who argue the defective water pumps cause catastrophic engine failures.

The plaintiffs allege the water pumps leak coolant into other engine parts which damages engine components.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice certified the water pump class action against both Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited. However, many claims against Ford were not allowed to continue.

First, the judge made revisions to the class definition and to other common issues. Then numerous claims were not certified, including claims in negligence for negligent manufacturing, failure to warn and for the "cost of repairing a dangerous product that presents a real and substantial danger."

The judge also refused to certify contract and unjust enrichment claims, and Ford Credit Canada Limited was removed as a defendant.

The judge did certify a class action for negligence in design, but only if the water pump failed and the vehicle suffered damage, or if the vehicle suffered damage and the customer suffered an injury.

Ford denies all the water pump allegations and the court must still rule on the plaintiff's claims.

The Ford water pump lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Canada Superior Court of Justice: Carter et al. v. Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Koskie Minsky LLP.