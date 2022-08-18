GM Recalls 484,000 Cadillac, Chevy and GMC Vehicles

Third-row seat belt buckles may have been incorrectly manufactured.

August 18, 2022 — General Motors seat belt buckle problems convinced the automaker to recall more than 484,000 of the following vehicles equipped with third-row seats.

2021-2022 Cadillac Escalade

2021-2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021-2022 Chevrolet Suburban

2021-2022 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021-2022 GMC Yukon

2021-2022 GMC Yukon XL

The rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the left or right third-row seat belt buckle assembly may have been improperly formed.

A GM dealer received a complaint in May about a third-row seat belt buckle that separated in a 2021 Chevy Suburban, causing engineers to open a formal investigation.

GM found seven field reports that had been filed between October 2020 and June 2022, but there were no reports of crashes or injuries.

"GM’s investigation determined that operators at the seatbelt buckle assembly supplier’s manufacturing plant may have not properly followed manufacturing processes and inadvertently missed the rivet forming operation." — General Motors

The seat belt may fail to hold an occupant if the third-row seat belt assembly is not riveted correctly.

Seat belt buckle recall letters are expected to be mailed September 26, 2022, and dealerships will inspect the rivet head formations and replace the seat belt buckle assemblies if needed.

Chevrolet owners may call 800-222-1020, Cadillac customers may call 800-458-8006 and GMC customer service can be reached at 800-462-8782.

GM's number for the seat belt buckle recall is N222372380.