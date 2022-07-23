Hyundai and Kia Oil Consumption Lawsuit Filed in Canada

— A Hyundai oil consumption class action lawsuit has been filed in Canada alleging multiple Hyundai and Kia models suck down too much oil which damages the engines.
Those Hyundai and Kia engines include the Nu, Gamma, Theta, Lambda and Kappa versions.
The allegedly constant oil consumption causes sudden stalled engines, a complete loss of power and catastrophic engine failure.
Canadian plaintiff Joseph Anthony Papa purchased a new 2015 Kia Sorento, but in 2021 the plaintiff said the Kia was losing one litre of oil per week. A dealer eventually installed a knock sensor and upgraded the software.
However, the lawsuit claims nothing helped and the engine was having serious problems.The Kia dealership found the spark plugs were excessively carboned with oil deposits and oil was leaking from the valve covers.
Work on the Sorento cost more than $600 and the plaintiff paid more than $800 for a rental car. But the plaintiff alleges the Sorento lost all engine power as he was leaving the dealer right after the vehicle was repaired.
According to the plaintiff, his Sorento is still consuming too much oil and the engine still suffers problems.
Hyundai and Kia Oil Consumption Lawsuit Models
According to the class action lawsuit, these vehicles in Canada are included in the lawsuit.
Kia Models
- 2010-2021 Kia Forte
- 2017-2021 Kia Niro
- 2011-2020 Kia Optima
- 2011-2020 Kia Optima Hybrid
- 2012-2021 Kia Rio
- 2011-2020 Kia Sorento
- 2012-2021 Kia Soul
- 2011-2020 Kia Sportage
- 2018-2021 Kia Stinger
- 2022 Kia KS
Hyundai Models
- 2012-2020 Hyundai Elantra
- 2009-2018 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
- 2019-2021 Hyundai Kona
- 2020-2021 Hyundai Palisade
- 2010-2012, 2015-2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2009-2010, 2015-2021 Hyundai Sonata
- 2011-2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2010-2013, 2015-2021 Hyundai Tucson
- 2011-2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020-2021 Hyundai Venue
The class action says the oil consumption makes driving too dangerous because a stalled engine while driving is a danger to everyone and everything on the roads.
The Hyundai and Kia oil consumption class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Joseph Anthony Papa v. Kia Canada Inc., et al.
The plaintiff is represented by Garcha & Company.