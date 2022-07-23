Hyundai and Kia Oil Consumption Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Sorento driver from Canada says oil consumption damages spark plugs and destroys engines.

July 23, 2022 — A Hyundai oil consumption class action lawsuit has been filed in Canada alleging multiple Hyundai and Kia models suck down too much oil which damages the engines.

Those Hyundai and Kia engines include the Nu, Gamma, Theta, Lambda and Kappa versions.

The allegedly constant oil consumption causes sudden stalled engines, a complete loss of power and catastrophic engine failure.

Canadian plaintiff Joseph Anthony Papa purchased a new 2015 Kia Sorento, but in 2021 the plaintiff said the Kia was losing one litre of oil per week. A dealer eventually installed a knock sensor and upgraded the software.

However, the lawsuit claims nothing helped and the engine was having serious problems.The Kia dealership found the spark plugs were excessively carboned with oil deposits and oil was leaking from the valve covers.

Work on the Sorento cost more than $600 and the plaintiff paid more than $800 for a rental car. But the plaintiff alleges the Sorento lost all engine power as he was leaving the dealer right after the vehicle was repaired.

According to the plaintiff, his Sorento is still consuming too much oil and the engine still suffers problems.

Hyundai and Kia Oil Consumption Lawsuit Models

According to the class action lawsuit, these vehicles in Canada are included in the lawsuit.

Kia Models

2010-2021 Kia Forte

2017-2021 Kia Niro

2011-2020 Kia Optima

2011-2020 Kia Optima Hybrid

2012-2021 Kia Rio

2011-2020 Kia Sorento

2012-2021 Kia Soul

2011-2020 Kia Sportage

2018-2021 Kia Stinger

2022 Kia KS

Hyundai Models

2012-2020 Hyundai Elantra

2009-2018 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2019-2021 Hyundai Kona

2020-2021 Hyundai Palisade

2010-2012, 2015-2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009-2010, 2015-2021 Hyundai Sonata

2011-2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2010-2013, 2015-2021 Hyundai Tucson

2011-2021 Hyundai Veloster

2020-2021 Hyundai Venue

The class action says the oil consumption makes driving too dangerous because a stalled engine while driving is a danger to everyone and everything on the roads.

The Hyundai and Kia oil consumption class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Joseph Anthony Papa v. Kia Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Garcha & Company.