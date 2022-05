Hyundai recalls about 70 NEXOs at risk of fires from hydrogen leaks.

May 27, 2022 — Hyundai is recalling about 70 model year 2019 NEXO vehicles because hydrogen leaks could cause vehicle fires.

According to Hyundai, the inlet receptacle filter could detach and cause a hydrogen fuel leak following hydrogen refueling.

Hyundai NEXO recall notices will be mailed June 6, 2022, and dealers will replace the hydrogen fuel inlet receptacles.

Hyundai NEXO owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 224.