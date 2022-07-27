Jeep Cherokee Water Leak Recall May Be Necessary

Government investigates Jeep Cherokee water leaks that cause activation of the parking brakes.

July 27, 2022 — A Jeep Cherokee water leak recall may be on the horizon as the government opens a federal investigation into water leaks that allegedly suddenly activate the electronic parking brakes.

This will cause the 2014-2020 Jeep Cherokees to come to a stop while driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 1.3 million model year 2014-2020 Jeep Cherokees are under investigation following 80 complaints about the parking brakes suddenly engaging while parked and while driving.

"Within the past year my electronic parking brake seized. I had to have my vehicle towed and parking brake replaced. Mechanic stated brake was damaged due to water getting to the part. This past week while away on business 3.5 hours from home the parking brake engaged when car was parked and would not disengage. I had to have the car towed from the motel to a garage." — 2014 Jeep Cherokee owner

The Jeep Cherokee owner complained the electronic parking brake had to be disconnected by a mechanic so the owner could make it home. The owner told NHTSA a Jeep Cherokee water leak recall was warranted.

And the owner of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee said the activation of the emergency brake caused damage.

"While flat towing our 2019 jeep cherokee latitude plus 4x4 behind our motor home, the emergency brake engaged itself and before we could get stopped in about 1/2 of a mile, the back tires and wheels on the car were destroyed."

NHTSA says it is aware of dozens of complaints where the repair invoices said Jeep Cherokee water leaks caused damage to the electronic parking brake modules which activated the parking brakes.

NHTSA further says it's aware of a Jeep Cherokee water leak recall from years ago regarding the power liftgate modules. In the recall, Chrysler warned the Jeep Cherokee liftgate module could catch fire from water damage.

Although there may be no connection, safety regulators know the Jeep Cherokee liftgate module is located in the same area as the electronic parking brake module.

Additionally, NHTSA also knows about a May 2016 technical service bulletin (TSB 08-060-16) that tells dealers about replacing the electronic parking brake modules.

Jeep technicians were advised to inspect the electrical connectors for corrosion if Jeep Cherokee owners complained about the parking brakes not releasing.

According to TSB 08-060-16:

"The customer may describe that the Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) may not release and a service message is present with a Malfunction Indicator Lamp (MIL) illumination. Upon further investigation the technician may find one or more of the following Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs):"

C008E-00 - ECU Internal Performance.

C10CD-01 - Electronic Park Brake Switch - General Electrical Failure.

C10ED-00 - Electronic Park Brake Switch LED.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the federal investigation and if a Jeep Cherokee water leak recall is needed.