Kia K5 and Sorento Transmissions May Need to Be Replaced

October 15, 2022 — A Kia 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) recall involves about 70,000 Sorento and K5 vehicles that may need new transmissions.

Recalled are 2021-2022 Kia Sorento and 2021-2023 Kia K5 vehicles equipped with fail-safe limited-mobility drive mode.

The system may have problems when prompted by a malfunction of the transmission oil pump. The defect will cause the Kia to completely lose drive power.

In addition to being equipped with 8-speed dual-clutch transmissions, the recalled Kia Sorento and Kia K5 vehicles are equipped with 2.5L turbocharged gasoline direct injection (T-GDI) engines.

Hyundai was learning about transmission problems and in September Kia was notified about Hyundai vehicles that lost motive power. Those vehicles were equipped with 8-speed dual-clutch transmissions that had internal faults within electric oil pump.

Kia investigated its Sorento and K5 vehicles and found 29 alleged incidents of loss of motive power due to internal faults with electric oil pumps in 2021-2022 Sorentos and seven alleged incidents that involved 2021-2023 K5 vehicles.

The supplier made errors that could cause the electric oil pump inside the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission to suffer an internal fault.

The Kia vehicles may set diagnostic trouble codes and and issue warnings to drivers about the ability to drive the vehicles normally for 20 to 30 seconds. But then the vehicle will lose all motive power as the transmission drive gears disengage.

According to Kia, a component of the electric oil pump circuit board can detach due to faulty soldering at the supplier.

A Kia driver should be aware of hearing chimes, seeing a message that says stop safely immediately, and noticing the illumination of a warning light.

Kia says it is unaware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities.

Kia dual-clutch transmission recall letters will be mailed December 9, 2022. Kia dealerships will inspect the transmissions and replace them if needed. Technicians will also reprogram the transmission control units with updated software.

Kia Sorento and Kia K5 owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542 and ask about DCT recall number SC250.