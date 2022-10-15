Hyundai 8-Speed Transmission Recall Issued After 230 Incidents

Hyundai says 8-speed dual-clutch transmissions can cause the vehicles to lose motive power.

October 15, 2022 — A Hyundai 8-speed transmission recall involves more than 53,000 vehicles after about 230 complaints about vehicles that lost motive power due to the dual-clutch transmissions.

The 8-speed transmission recall includes these Hyundai models:

2021-2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021-2022 Hyundai Sonata

2021-2022 Hyundai Veloster N

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

2022 Hyundai Elantra N

2022 Hyundai Kona N

In September, Hyundai was contacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding 2022 Santa Cruz vehicles losing motive power at various speeds.

Engineers determined the problem was caused by internal faults of the Santa Cruz 8-speed dual-clutch transmission electric oil pumps.

"As of the date of this filing, Hyundai has confirmed 229 unique incidents received from June 1, 2021, through September 26, 2022, in the U.S. There are no confirmed crashes or injuries related to this condition in either market." — Hyundai

Hyundai says the problem is the high-pressure electric oil pump within the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission which may suffer from internal faults that trigger diagnostic trouble codes.

A driver will also see multiple warning lights as the vehicle enters a fail-safe mode which allows normal driving for the next 20-30 seconds. Then the vehicle will completely lose motive power when the transmission clutches and drive gears disengage, even at high speeds.

Hyundai transmission recall letters are expected to be mailed December 5, 2022. Hyundai dealers will inspect the 8-speed transmissions and possibly replace them.

The dual-clutch transmission recall will also see Hyundai technicians reprogramming the transmission control units with updated software the automaker alleges will provide proper “fail-safe” driving capability.

Hyundai owners with questions should call 855-371-9460 and refer to Hyundai transmission recall number 236.