Kia Recalls 2016 Sedona and Sorento Vehicles Over Gear Shifters

Kia recalls 28,000 vehicles after warranty claims and crashes caused by gear shift lever defects.

August 17, 2022 — Kia gear shifter problems have caused a recall of more than 28,000 model year 2016 Sedona and Sorento vehicles with gear shift levers that may not lock into place.

The Kia Sedonas and Sorentos could roll away if the shifters don't lock.

According to Kia, the automatic transmission shift lever assembly contains a shift lock lever and holder, but some shift lock holder components may have been built out of specification by the supplier.

The shift lock lever may not return to the locked position and the shift lever can be moved out of PARK and into any gear position without pressing the brake pedal. And the automaker says it doesn't matter whether the ignition is on or off.

The Sedona or Sorento could roll away if the driver doesn't engage the parking brake.

In September 2021, Kia received a complaint from the owner of a 2016 Sedona that rolled away after a child moved the gear shifter out of PARK when the engine was turned off.

A Kia engineer found the gear shifter could be shifted into any gear position with the ignition off and brake pedal not pressed, and the shift lock lever was found to be stuck in the unlocked position.

The supplier determined the Sedona shifter was out of specification, and Kia determined the 2016 Sorento was equipped with the same gear shifters.

Kia found five warranty claims and two customer complaints about 2016 Sedona vehicles that allegedly crashed, but caused no injuries. There were also two warranty claims for 2016 Kia Sorentos.

The automaker says it is unaware of any fires or injuries caused by the gear shifters.

Kia Sedona and Sorento recall letters are expected to be mailed October 7, 2022. Kia dealerships will possibly replace the automatic transmission shift lever assembly components.

Owners of 2016 Kia Sedona and Sorento vehicles may call 800-333-4542 and use recall reference number SC246.