Kia Recalls Sorento Hybrids To Prevent Seat Belt Pretensioner Injuries

Kia recalls 2021-2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid and 2022 Sorento Plug-in Hybrid vehicles.

June 29, 2022 — Kia exploding seat belt pretensioners have caused another recall to prevent the driver's side and passenger-side pretensioners from harming occupants.

About 18,000 model year 2021-2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid and 2022 Sorento Plug-in Hybrid vehicles are involved in the U.S. and Canada.

The Kia front seat belt pretensioners use pyrotechnics to quickly deploy the pretensioners, but too much pressure of the pretensioner pipes can cause explosions and fires in crashes.

According to Kia, metal fragments can fly through the cabins and into the vehicle occupants.

The exploding pretensioner recall includes all 2021 and specific 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrids built between September 2, 2020, and May 18, 2022. And specific 2022 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrids were built between June 29, 2021, and May 16, 2022.

All the vehicles were built in Korea.

Kia owners who had the seat belt pretensioners replaced under a March 2022 recall will need to contact their Kia dealers to have protective caps installed.

Customers who have not had the March recall repairs performed will not need to have the pretensioners replaced because the repair procedures have been enhanced to secure the seat belt pretensioner micro gas generators and delivery pipes with caps to prevent potential abnormal deployment.

Kia is unaware of any crashes, injuries or fires.

Kia recall letters are expected to be mailed August 19, 2022, and Sorento Hybrid owners may call 800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC241.