Mercedes 12-Volt Batteries in the Trunks May Not Be Secured

Crash test shows the 12V battery in the trunk wheel well could move around.

October 8, 2022 — A Mercedes battery recall has been issued because the 12-volt battery located in the trunk may not be secured.

Recalled are 20,000 model year 2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 Coupe and AMG E53 vehicles, 2019-2021 Mercedes AMG CLS 53 Coupes and 2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz E450 vehicles.

A loose battery could cause trouble in a crash by causing an electrical connection failure and disabling important safety features.

Those features include the emergency call (eCall) system, electric seat adjustment, hazard warning lights and automatic door locks.

In early 2021, Mercedes-Benz detected a problem during a crash test in which a 12V battery moved as a result of the crash.

The automaker opened an investigation but couldn't replicate the crash result of the moved battery. Mercedes continued to perform tests and monitor the field for any batteries that moved out of place in crash impacts.

While Mercedes monitored the field, engineers developed an improved battery mount as extra protection against any possible battery movement during a crash.

The new mounts have been installed in vehicles since August 2022.

The 12V batteries won't need to be replaced, but dealers will add new battery mounts in the spare wheel wells to ensure the batteries are secure in the Mercedes trunks.

Mercedes will mail recall letters November 29, 2022.

Mercedes-Benz owners may learn more by calling 800-367-6372.