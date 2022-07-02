Mercedes Battery Drain Lawsuit Says Electrical Systems Faulty

Class action lawsuit alleges the 12-volt and 48-volt batteries drain and strand consumers.

July 2, 2022 — A Mercedes battery drain lawsuit alleges defective electrical systems leave drivers stranded and forced to pay for roadside assistance, mobile battery jump packs, battery diagnostics and repeated battery replacements.

The plaintiffs allege Mercedes creates an unreasonable risk to safety because the 12-volt and 48-volt batteries drain due to the electrical systems.

The class action lawsuit includes these Mercedes-Benz vehicles if they were manufactured between 2004 and 2022.

S-Class

C-Class

A-Class

CLA-Class

CLS-Class

G-Class

GLA-Class

GLK-Class

GLC-Class

ML-Class

GLE-Class

GL-Class

GLS-Class

E-Class

Mercedes-Benz allegedly hasn't been able to repair the vehicles even after sending dealerships multiple technical service bulletins. And the plaintiffs claim Mercedes doesn't offer anything but band-aid repairs that are only temporary.

Those repairs allegedly cost owners a lot of money for nothing, something the automaker knows but conceals.

The plaintiffs allege owners replace the batteries only to have the replacement batteries drain and die as easily as the original batteries.

Mercedes-Benz has also allegedly failed to provide adequate repairs for vehicles still covered by warranties and refuses to reimburse customers for expenses.

The battery drain lawsuit asserts the standard 12-volt battery and 48-volt hybrid battery electrical systems are not designed to work reliably under normal conditions.

The 12-volt battery drains while parked, and the plaintiffs claim Mercedes has tried to repair the problems by issuing these technical service bulletins.

TSB LI54.15-P-070802

TSB LI42.47-P-069817

TSB LI54.10-P-066344

TSB LI82.85-P-066086

TSB LI82-95-P-056655

TSB LI27.00-P-072627

TSB LI54.10-P-064762

TSB LI54.10-P-066942

TSB LI54.10-P-071596

According to the Mercedes battery drain lawsuit, the 48-volt battery drains while parked and also can send the vehicle into limp mode while driving. This has allegedly caused the automaker to issue TSB LI54.10-P-069698.

The Mercedes battery drain lawsuit was filed by these customers.

Wynetta Jones / Georgia / 2010 Mercedes-Benz E550

Leila Spagnole Negron / Florida / 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK 320

Fred Robanser / California / 2020 Mercedes-Benz S560

Susanna Melanson / Connecticut / 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA230

Denise Salles / California / 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350

The Mercedes battery drain class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division): Jones, et al., v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC and Daimler AG.

The plaintiffs are represented by Corpus Law Patel, and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein.