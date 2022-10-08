Mercedes-Benz Recalls GLS-Class Vehicles Over Seatbacks

Mercedes recalls about 60,000 vehicles that may have problems with the third-row seatback locks.

October 8, 2022 — Mercedes-Benz third-row seatbacks may not hold during crashes, a problem that caused a recall of about 60,000 model year 2021 Mercedes AMG GLS63, 2020-2022 Mercedes GLS450 and GLS580 vehicles.

The automaker says something occurred during manufacturing of the locks on the third-row seatback.

The springs in the locking mechanism of the third-row left and right seatback might not have been installed according to specifications.

An owner won't know of a problem until the problem occurs and someone possibly gets injured.

A sub-supplier contacted the automaker in February about a problem with how the springs were positioned in the seatback locking mechanism.

Mercedes doesn't know of any warranty claims, service reports or field reports related to the seatback locks.

Mercedes-Benz expects to mail seatback recall letters November 29, 2022, and dealers will replace the third-row seatbacks.

Mercedes GLS owners may call 800-367-6372.