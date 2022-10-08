Mercedes-Benz Recalls GLS-Class Vehicles Over Seatbacks

— Mercedes-Benz third-row seatbacks may not hold during crashes, a problem that caused a recall of about 60,000 model year 2021 Mercedes AMG GLS63, 2020-2022 Mercedes GLS450 and GLS580 vehicles.
The automaker says something occurred during manufacturing of the locks on the third-row seatback.
The springs in the locking mechanism of the third-row left and right seatback might not have been installed according to specifications.
An owner won't know of a problem until the problem occurs and someone possibly gets injured.
A sub-supplier contacted the automaker in February about a problem with how the springs were positioned in the seatback locking mechanism.
Mercedes doesn't know of any warranty claims, service reports or field reports related to the seatback locks.
Mercedes-Benz expects to mail seatback recall letters November 29, 2022, and dealers will replace the third-row seatbacks.
Mercedes GLS owners may call 800-367-6372.