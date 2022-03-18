Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans Recalled Over Torsion Bars

Mercedes recalls 2,100 Sprinters that may suffer from control problems.

March 17, 2022 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 2,100 Sprinter vans that could go out of control when the torsion bars fail at the connections between the bars and the linkage components.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter torsion bar shims may not have been assembled correctly.

It's the eighth recall of the 2021 Sprinter.

A supplier contacted Mercedes in June 2021 about assembly errors of the bolt connection between the torsion bar and torsion bar linkage, causing the automaker to quarantine the 2021 vans.

Mercedes engineers also opened an investigation and determined the shim on the torsion bar was incorrectly installed between the nut and the torsion bar, rather than between the ball stud and the torsion bar. Engineers also determined nothing will fail before about 25% of the required useful life of the vehicle.

Although the defect is dangerous, Mercedes says braking and steering remained fully functional even without the connection between the torsion bar linkage and the torsion bar.

A driver might notice metallic rattling noises from the affected bolt connection while driving.

Mercedes dealers will fix the shim positions and replace the torsion bar linkages once Sprinter recall letters are mailed April 11, 2022.

Owners of 2021 Mercedes Sprinter vans may call 877-762-8267 and ask about recall number VS3VADREH.