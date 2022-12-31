Mercedes-Benz Sunroof Recall Affects 134,000 Vehicles

Mercedes sunroofs can detach and fly away due to ineffective bonding.

December 31, 2022 — Mercedes-Benz has recalled more than 134,000 vehicles because the sunroof glass may not be secure and could detach from the vehicles.

Mercedes says the bonding between the glass sunroof panel and the sliding roof frame might not meet specifications.

The Mercedes sunroof recall is an expansion of a December 2019 sunroof recall.

These 2001-2011 vehicles are affected by the expanded sunroof recall.

2003-2007 Mercedes-Benz C230

2006-2007 Mercedes-Benz C280

2006-2007 Mercedes-Benz C350

2001-2005 Mercedes-Benz C240

2001-2005 Mercedes-Benz C320

2002-2004 Mercedes-Benz AMG C32

2005-2006 Mercedes-Benz AMG C55

2003-2005 Mercedes-Benz C240

2002-2004 Mercedes-Benz C320

2002-2005 Mercedes-Benz C230

2003-2005 Mercedes-Benz C320

2006-2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK350

2003-2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK320

2007-2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK550

2003-2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK500

2003-2005 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK55

2005-2009 Mercedes-Benz E320

2006-2009 Mercedes-Benz E350

2003-2005 Mercedes-Benz E320

2003-2006 Mercedes-Benz E500

2007-2009 Mercedes-Benz E550

2003-2006 Mercedes-Benz AMG E55

2007-2009 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

2006-2009 Mercedes-Benz E350

2004-2005 Mercedes-Benz E320

2005-2006 Mercedes-Benz AMG E55

2007-2009 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

2004-2006 Mercedes-Benz E500

2006-2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

2006-2006 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS55

2007-2011 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS63

"Due to a production deviation at a supplier, glass panels might have been bonded without proper application and/or ventilation of the primer (bonding agent). The correct usage of the primer is necessary in order to ensure the specified strength of the bonded joint." — Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes opened an investigation in December 2017 based on sunroof reports outside the U.S. Owners said the sliding roof panels detached from the vehicles, although no damage or injuries were reported.

Mercedes, the supplier and an outside lab analyzed the sunroofs and learned how the supplier had changed the process of the primer application several times, including having changed the drying time for the bonding agent.

In November 2019, the automaker determined the supplier reduced the drying time of the primer to two minutes from more than 5 minutes.

Mercedes ordered the December 2019 recall but vehicles continued to suffer from detached sunroof panels.

A driver may get advance notice before the sunroof flies away if they see loose components or hears too much wind noise from the sunroof.

More than 10,000 of the recalled Mercedes vehicles are in Canada.

Mercedes expects to mail sunroof recall letters February 21, 2023, and dealerships will replace the sunroof panels if necessary.

Vehicle owners with questions should call 800-367-6372.