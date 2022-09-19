Mercedes C300 Cars May Catch Fire From Short Circuits

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 trunks could get wet and cause multiple malfunctions and fires.

September 19, 2022 — Model year 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 cars may have serious electrical problems based on a recall of more than 6,700 vehicles at risk of multiple malfunctions and fires.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 trunks could allow moisture to build up and leak into the SAMs, or signal acquisition modules. This can cause an electrical short-circuit and a fire.

But even if a fire doesn't occur, a short-circuit could cause rear exterior lighting failures, unintentional rear seat folding and rearview camera failures.

The C-Class (206 platform) wasn't introduced in the U.S. until May 6, 2022. Mercedes-Benz received warranty claims potentially related to water leaking into the trunks. Engineers found that opening a trunk lid when it was wet could cause water to drip into the trunk.

Mercedes-Benz has received at least 42 warranty claims as of August 23, 2022, but no crash or injury claims have been reported.

A driver will see a warning message if the module begins to have trouble.

Mercedes C300 owner recall letters will be mailed November 11, 2022, and dealers will install covers for the modules to protect against moisture.

Owners of the recalled 2022 Mercedes C300 cars may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.